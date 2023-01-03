AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 3.3% Higher

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.37). 27,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 26,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

The stock has a market cap of £12.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

