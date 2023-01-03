Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.