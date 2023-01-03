Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.40

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 136437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

