Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 77,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ALG opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $368.79 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

