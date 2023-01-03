Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.36

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 501847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.51.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.72.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,724,828.83. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,989.72. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total transaction of C$1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,724,828.83. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,777 shares of company stock worth $3,604,267.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

