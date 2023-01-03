Aleph Zero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $163.89 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $163.89 million and $1.09 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph Zero alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 192,219,131 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.