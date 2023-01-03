Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0780 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $77.98 million and approximately $14.23 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.55 or 0.01489452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008764 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017817 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034265 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.01735224 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

