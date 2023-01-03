Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 57550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

