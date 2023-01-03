AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 100,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,431,000 after acquiring an additional 428,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

