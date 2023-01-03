Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.