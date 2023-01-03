Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Up 10.9% in December

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren
Ameren Stock Performance
NYSE AEE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.15%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
