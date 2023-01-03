América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 8,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 766,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in América Móvil by 38.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after buying an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in América Móvil by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 344,069 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

