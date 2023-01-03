American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8 %

AXL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 923,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

