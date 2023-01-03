AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $84,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 352,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $198.91. 9,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,622. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

