AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 1,563 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $69,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.48. 18,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

