Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 5.5%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 16,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,681,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,834,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 181,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,487,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 260,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 466,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

