Amyris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 25,217 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the average daily volume of 11,608 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRS. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

Amyris stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 599,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 55.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amyris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.