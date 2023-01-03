Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) PT at C$21.05

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.05.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$12.96 and a 52-week high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

