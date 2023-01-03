Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 815

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($9.82).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.64) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.04) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.30) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

LON STAN opened at GBX 636.40 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.50. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 641 ($7.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 585.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 586.97.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

