Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $17.17

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEOAY shares. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

SEOAY stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

