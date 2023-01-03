Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Aperam Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Aperam

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aperam from €55.00 ($58.51) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aperam from €29.50 ($31.38) to €31.40 ($33.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aperam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.