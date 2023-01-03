AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AppHarvest Stock Up 22.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPHW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,488. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.67.

