Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $7.00 at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $84,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

