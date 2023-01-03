Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 610,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth $139,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 10.9 %

About Argo Blockchain

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,158. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

