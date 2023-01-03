Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. Analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AROW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,576,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

