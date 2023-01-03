Arweave (AR) Price Tops $6.81

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $227.33 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00040481 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,814.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00603331 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00253507 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000619 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
