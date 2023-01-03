Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.15–$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $541.00 million-$543.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.89 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Asana from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 190.24% and a negative net margin of 79.14%. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

