Astar (ASTR) One Day Volume Tops $2.42 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”



