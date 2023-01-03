Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Short Interest Update

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athena Consumer Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAQ. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACAQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.90.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

