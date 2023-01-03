ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 61.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATIP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $1.40 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

