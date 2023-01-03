ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Up 9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 248,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

ATRenew Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Get ATRenew alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.