AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $26.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

AUDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

