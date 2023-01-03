Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.89

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 5180274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
