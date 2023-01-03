Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 364 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 28,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,493. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.