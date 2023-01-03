Avestar Capital LLC Buys Shares of 142,452 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. 3,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,306. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.