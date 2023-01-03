Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

