Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,400. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

