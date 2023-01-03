Avestar Capital LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.31. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,357. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.11.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

