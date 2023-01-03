Avestar Capital LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

