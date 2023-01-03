Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Update

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avista by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 357.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 67,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

AVA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 8,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,247. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

