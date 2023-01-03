Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of BW opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 26,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $123,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher S. Riker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,826 shares in the company, valued at $161,592.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 26,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $123,414.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,714.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 596,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after buying an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

