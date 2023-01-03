BakeryToken Price Tops $0.13 (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BakeryToken has a total market capitalization of $960,168.00 and approximately $2.40 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

