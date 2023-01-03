Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Short Interest Update

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,765. Barclays has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

