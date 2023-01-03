Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

