Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Barloworld Stock Performance

Shares of BRRAY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Barloworld has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

