Barloworld Limited (BRRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Barloworld’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Barloworld Stock Performance
Shares of BRRAY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Barloworld has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.
Barloworld Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.