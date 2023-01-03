Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 15,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,256,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,398. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $71.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

