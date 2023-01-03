BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. BayCom has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Insider Transactions at BayCom

In other news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BayCom by 715.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BayCom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BayCom by 185.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.