Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 3.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE VLO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. 42,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

