Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the quarter. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.78% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 965.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 96,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79.

