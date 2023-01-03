Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.