Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

